Motorcyclist Killed After Truck Makes Illegal U-Turn On I-91 In Longmeadow: Police

The crash happened near the .8-mile marker around 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12. According to investigators, a 2023 Ford Maverick pickup was traveling south in construction-related traffic when it used an emergency turnaround to make a U-turn and head north. A motorcyclist coming up I-91 North couldn't stop in time and hit the truck, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

State Police say a truck turned into the motorcycle's path, and there was nothing the rider could do to avoid the crash.

A trooper from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, who was on the way to a detail, was one of the first to arrive. He attempted CPR on the motorcyclist, but the rider died at the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

His identity has not been released. It's unclear if authorities have filed charges, but the incident remains under investigation.

Both people in the pickup were taken to Baystate Medical Center. Their conditions have not been made public.

Multiple witnesses told authorities that they saw the pickup make a U-turn in the emergency lane, which is typically reserved for police and emergency vehicles only.

The crash remains under investigation.

The wreck shut down parts of the highway for hours and has left many local drivers shaken. Police are urging drivers to stay out of emergency lanes and never use them to turn around.

