Bay State Pride: Longmeadow Native Among 3 Emmy Nominees With Mass Ties

Meghan Fahy, nominated for her role in “Sirens,” is a Longmeadow native who grew up in western Massachusetts. She began performing in school plays and quickly built a name for herself. “Sirens” follows a therapist who helps women navigate grief after a tragic loss. The show has been praised for its emotional honesty and strong female lead.

This marks Fahy’s second Emmy nomination. She was previously recognized in 2023 for her performance in HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

Uzo Aduba, who grew up in Medfield, is nominated for her lead role in “The Residence,” a political drama set inside the White House. The show blends mystery with real-world politics as Aduba’s character works to uncover a scandal that could shake the nation.

Despite Aduba’s powerful performance, “The Residence” was canceled after one season.

This is Aduba’s sixth Emmy nomination. She has won three times for her iconic role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black.”

Rashida Jones, nominated for her performance in “Black Mirror,” studied at Harvard University. While not born in Massachusetts, her years in Cambridge left a lasting impact. “Black Mirror” is known for its dark, futuristic stories about how technology affects our lives, for better, but more often for worse. In her episode, Jones plays a woman trapped in a virtual world where nothing is quite what it seems.

This marks Jones’ second Emmy nomination. She was previously nominated for her Netflix documentary "Hot Girls Wanted."

