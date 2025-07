The most recent crash happened Tuesday afternoon, July 1, when a car left the interstate near the Connecticut state line and rolled over into a tree, Longmeadow firefighters said.

All four people inside were taken to area hospitals. The car was shredded in the crash, but miraculously, no one suffered any life-threatening injuries.

This is the second serious crash in Longmeadow in as many days.

