Papers Left In Alaska Hotel Printer Reveal Trump-Putin Summit Secrets

At around 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 15, three guests at the Hotel Captain Cook, a four-star property near the site of the summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, found eight pages marked with US State Department insignia, NPR reports. These pages were left behind in the hotel’s business center printer.

The documents, apparently produced by US staff and forgotten in haste, included precise locations and meeting times for the high-stakes summit, as well as phone numbers of US government employees.

Photos of the documents, reviewed by NPR, also revealed a menu for a luncheon in honor of “His Excellency Vladimir Putin,” featuring green salad, filet mignon, halibut, mashed potatoes, asparagus, and crème brûlée.

The papers even included phonetic guides for Russian names, underscoring the level of preparation for the event.

The incident raises fresh concerns about the handling of sensitive government information during major diplomatic events.

