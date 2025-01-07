Police ID Leominster Teen Killed In Crash In Grocery Store Parking Lot

Ezra Millard, of Leominster, was hit near the Sack Boulevard store in Leominster just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.

Ezra was a student at Skyview Middle School.

The driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado stayed on the scene following the crash and was cooperating with investigators, authorities said. The truck is registered out of Maine.

Paramedics rushed the boy to Leominster Hospital in critical condition, but doctors were unable to save his life.

The Worcester County District Attorney has not filed charges against the driver and said there were no updates on any potential charges Tuesday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.

