Kirk Phinney, of Leominster, won the seven-figure sum playing the “$2,500,000 Merry & Bright,” a $10 holiday-themed scratch-off game.

Phinney elected to take the annuity payments of $125,000 (before taxes) a year for 20 years.

He bought the ticket at Quick Stop Liquor, 531 N Main St. in Leominster. The store will receive a $25,000 bonus for the sale.

