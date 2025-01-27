$1M Leicester Lottery Winner Plans To Work On His Golf Game In Retirement

Thomas Daige, of Leicester, won the seven-figure sum in the Dec. 14 multiple-state Powerball drawing. Someone in Ohio won $47.9 million in the same drawing.

Daige correctly guessed the first five numbers in the drawing on his Quic Pic ticket.

Daige claimed his prize — worth $1 million before taxes — on Friday, Jan. 24, in Dorchester. He said he plans to put the winnings toward his retirement and treat himself to a new set of golf clubs.

He bought the ticket at Leicester Package Store, 869 Main St. in Leicester. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The Powerball is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Monday's jackpot is worth an estimated $56 million.

