Carol Flaz-Burgos, 37, of Lawrence, was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 31. Searchers found her body near Winnekenni Castle beside Kenoza Lake in Haverhill earlier this week.

Friends said she walked outside to throw away a bag of trash at her Broadway Street home and never returned. Her son called 911, which sparked the massive search.

What followed was a "full court press," with officers from multiple jurisdictions, helicopters, and police dogs searching for the missing woman, District Attorney Paul Tucker said at a late-evening press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Their efforts did not get the results they were hoping for.

Cristian Montero, 35, who was one of Flaz-Burgos' neighbors, became a suspect in her disapperance as the days dragged on, authorities said.

Tucker announced that officers had arrested Montero and charged him with witness intimidation and misleading an investigation. More charges could be added after the Office of Chief Medical Examiner finishes its autopsy of Flaz-Burgos.

Dozens of people took to social media to offer their condolences to Carol's family as news of her death spread.

