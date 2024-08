Frederick Dusseault, of Stow, was found around 11:30 a.m. in Lake Boon in Stow. Witnesses called police to report he had gone into the water, and they could not see him anymore, Stow firefighters said.

A bystander tried to rescue Dusseault but couldn't pull him from the water until firefighters arrived.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead later that day.

