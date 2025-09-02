William "Bill" Brunault Sr., 66, of South Hadley, was involved in a crash at the Lyman Street and N. Bridge Street intersection in Holyoke shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said.

Police found Brunault suffering severe injuries, and paramedics rushed him to Holyoke Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. Authorities did not disclose the cause of the crash or whether anyone else was injured.

Brunault was a skilled welder who worked in the automotive field, his family said in his obituary. He was also a talented gardener.

Aside from his many talents, Brunault was most remembered for his love for his family. He had the names of his children tattooed on him, and he lived with and cared for his mother, the obituary said.

Known for his kind heart and infectious personality, Bill had a way of making everyone feel welcome. He could strike up a conversation with anyone, helped anyone in need, and always showed up when it mattered most.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

Brunault's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and a celebration of life will be planned later.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Holyoke and receive free news updates.