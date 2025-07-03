Scott Robert Tardy, 31, admitted in court this week to cyberstalking, lying to the FBI, and obstructing justice, the US Attorney for South Carolina said.

Prosecutors said Tardy joined an anti-law enforcement group on the Kik messaging app under the name “connecticut12345,” where he called for violence against a South Carolina federal agent and their spouse, including throwing a Molotov cocktail into their home while they slept.

Tardy then moved the conversation to the Telegram app because he thought it was more secure. Using the name “slimybanana,” he talked about how a cartel might hurt the victims and said the agent should be “ruined,” “destroyed,” and “tortured for days," authorities said.

He said setting fire to the house was “good enough” if the agent was inside. He also shared a map of the couple’s street and asked another user how long it would take another user to get there, officials continued.

When FBI agents searched Tardy’s apartment, he denied ever using Kik or Telegram and denied posting the threats. Investigators later found the map and confirmed he ran both accounts.

During this time, Tardy worked as a corrections officer at a detention center in Hartford, Connecticut. He's held the position since 2020.

The Connecticut Department of Corrections said that he was placed on leave with pay on Thursday, July 3.

Tardy faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release, per federal sentencing guidelines.

