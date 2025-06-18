111 Cocaine Vials Seized During Property Check In Holyoke, Police Say

Officers were conducting a quality-of-life check on South Bridge Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 17, when they encountered a man later identified as Richard Cokotis, 43, of Chicopee, according to Holyoke Police Chief Brian Keenan.

Cokotis told officers he had a knife. While removing it, officers felt something else in his pocket they suspected was drugs.

“Officers recovered approximately 111 vials of suspected cocaine and more than $100 in cash,” Keenan said.

Cokotis was taken into custody at the scene. The search and arrest were carried out by Officers Thomas Spafford, Joel Mateo, Joshua Salas, Steven Negron, and Detective Jared Hamel, under the direction of Sergeant Dustin Summers, police said.

Cokotis was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

The investigation took place at 529 South Bridge Street as part of an effort to deter open-air drug dealing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Holyoke and receive free news updates.