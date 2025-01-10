$1M Lottery Jackpot: Holbrook Woman Plans To Live Out Dream Of Every Winner

Nancy Hurley-Shannon, of Holbrook, recently claimed the third $1 million prize in the lottery's new "Celtics Banner 18" scratch-off game. The $10 ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery honors the historic NBA franchise's 18 titles, including the championship the team won last season.

Hurley-Shannon opted for a lump-sum payment of $650,000 instead of the annuity. She said she plans to use the money to pay off her home and save for retirement.

She purchased the winning ticket at Convenience Mart, located at 779 South Franklin St. in Holbrook. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Hurley-Shannon is the third person to win the $1 million jackpot in the "Celtics Banner 18" game, leaving only one of the grand prizes still available. However, players who submit their losing tickets to the state lottery office have a shot at exclusive Celtics prizes, including a chance to participate in the Banner 18 Challenge, where one lucky winner is guaranteed to take home $1 million.

Other second-chance prizes include access to a Celtics suite for a game, VIP experiences, game tickets, custom jerseys, and team-branded merchandise.

