Using Certificates Of Deposit For Retirement Planning

If you're thinking about planning ahead for retirement, you may be wondering what the best retirement savings strategies are. If you're looking for a secure savings tool to use as you look ahead toward retirement, a Certificate of Deposit, or CD, provides guaranteed return on investment, FDIC insurance, and low risk.

Below, we'll dive into what CDs are and how they work, how to incorporate CDs into your retirement strategy, when CDs make the most sense for saving ahead of retirement, the pros and cons of having CDs as part of your retirement plan, and more.

What Are Certificates of Deposit (CDs)?

A Certificate of Deposit (CD) account is a type of savings account offered by banks and credit unions that allows individuals to deposit a fixed amount of money for a specified period of time, known as the term length. In exchange for depositing the funds for this agreed-upon duration, the financial institution typically offers a higher interest rate than a regular savings account. CDs come with various term lengths, ranging from a few months to several years, and the interest rate may vary depending on the term and the institution. The key feature of a CD is that the money must remain deposited for the entire term to avoid penalties. If the account holder withdraws funds before the maturity date, they may incur early withdrawal penalties that can reduce the interest earned or even affect the principal amount.

CDs are considered low-risk investments, making them an attractive option for conservative investors looking for a safe way to earn interest on their savings. They are also insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in the United States, up to the applicable limits, providing an additional layer of security for depositors. Overall, a Certificate of Deposit account can be a suitable choice for individuals who do not need immediate access to their funds and are seeking stable, predictable returns on their savings.

Why Are CDs Considered Low-Risk Investments?

As outlined above, CDs are considered low-risk investments for several reasons:

FDIC Insurance Locked-In Rate Predictable Return Flexibility in Term Length

Why Should You Consider Using CDs for Retirement Savings?

One of the main advantages of using a CD as part of your retirement strategy is that you can choose a term that aligns with your retirement timeline. As you approach retirement, a CD can be a great savings option because of the lower risk, guaranteed rate of return, and flexible term options it provides in helping you maintain the wealth you've accumulated over the course of your career. You'll be able to choose a CD term that will help you earn interest on your retirement savings up until your retirement when your funds will be freed up and ready to use. And if you can time your retirement strategy for when CD rates are high, all the better, but even if rates aren't peaking when you're looking to open an account, CDs will still help you preserve and earn interest on your savings.

How to Get Started Saving for Retirement with a CD

Leader Bank offers a range of Certificate of Deposit accounts with terms ranging from one month to five years. Opening an account can be done online and takes just a few minutes, or you can visit one of their branches to get started in person. It’s never too early to start planning for the future!