Man Dies Struggling With Haverhill Police Outside Local Restaurant

Police say the 43-year-old man was acting erratically near 115 White Street Friday evening, July 11. A caller told police the man had fallen to the ground while leaving a building, then ran into the street and hit a car with his head before continuing down White Street, Haverhill officials said.

Surveillance footage shows the man weaving through moving traffic, nearly getting hit by cars several times.

When officers arrived, they found the man acting “in a belligerent manner.” They called an ambulance to check on him. But before medics arrived, the man ran off again, this time trying to get into Bradford Seafood on Winter Street.

Officers attempted to stop him for safety reasons, both for him and for the public, according to police. The situation quickly escalated. Officers ended up in a struggle with the man on the ground outside the restaurant.

During that struggle, the man fell unresponsive. First responders tried to revive him, and EMS rushed him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the man’s name. The incident is under active investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, Haverhill Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

