John Giarrusso, 49, was indicted on one count of receipt of child pornography. He was arrested in August on the federal charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.

Charging documents allege that between Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, 2024, Giarrusso used the messaging app Kik to receive video files that depicted child sexual abuse. Prosecutors say the children in the videos appeared to be between 5 and 11.

If convicted, Giarrusso faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison. He could also face at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, along with a fine of up to $250,000.

Giarrusso was previously arrested in March after a court document alleged he exchanged explicit messages with underage children on Kik, WMUR reported. He allegedly bragged, “Girls in town call him Officer Sexy.”

Seabrook police placed Giarrusso on administrative leave after his arrest on state charges, including possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, the report said. It's unclear when he left the department.

WMUR also reported Giarrusso had helped the Seabrook Police Department raise money for a local child advocacy group that supports victims of sexual abuse.

