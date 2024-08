James Lis, of Three Rivers, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, in a crash in Hadley, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said on Monday.

Lis was driving his motorcycle north on East Street when he crashed with a truck driving south that was turning into a driveway around noon.

Paramedics took him to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

