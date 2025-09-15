Norman Plausky, 54, was found dead in his boat near the shoreline rocks Saturday afternoon, Sept. 13, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. The engine was still running when police arrived.

Authorities were called to the river around 2:30 p.m. They found the man’s boat near the shore.

Investigators said the man “may have had a medical event on the boat prior to crash.” Officials said the case remains under investigation.

