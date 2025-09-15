A Few Clouds 78°

SHARE

Norman Plausky Found Dead After Turner Falls Boat Crash

A Greenfield man died this weekend after his boat crashed on the Connecticut River near the French King Bridge in Turners Falls.

police tape

police tape

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Norman Plausky, 54, was found dead in his boat near the shoreline rocks Saturday afternoon, Sept. 13, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. The engine was still running when police arrived.

Authorities were called to the river around 2:30 p.m. They found the man’s boat near the shore.

Investigators said the man “may have had a medical event on the boat prior to crash.” Officials said the case remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Greenfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE