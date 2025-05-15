Ex-Leyden Police Chief Avoids Jail After Stealing, Selling Town Equipment: DA

Poll Do you agree with the sentence? Yes. He is repaying the money he made from the illegal sales No. It wasn't harsh enough I have no opinion Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you agree with the sentence? Yes. He is repaying the money he made from the illegal sales 0%

Galvis entered a plea before Greenfield District Court Judge William Mazanec, who agreed to continue the charges without a finding. If Galvis repays the town within a month and does not get into further trouble during his probation, the charges may be dismissed, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Galvis was accused of taking a skid steer loader, a motor, a trailer, and a Ford truck — all owned by the town — and selling them for personal gain. He took and sold the items between 2018 and 2022, the prosecutor said.

Some charges were dropped as part of a plea deal between the prosecution and his lawyer.

Leyden Select Board Chair Katherine DiMatteo said the incident hurt the town deeply. “It is up to the court to help return the town to health and hold this man whose greed and entitlement poisoned a very deep well to account,” she said.

The case followed a 2022 investigation by the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General. Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro called it “an affront to the community when a public official violates their oath of office to enrich themselves.”

Galvis still faces a civil case from the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission.

