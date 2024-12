John Swan, of Greenfield, collected his seven-figure win from the “$1,000,000 Merry & Bright," game, a $5 scratch-off ticket. It's part of the six holiday-themed games the lottery launched earlier this year.

He decided to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 rather than the annuity.

Swan bought the ticket at Orange General Store at 217 East Main St. in Orange. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Greenfield and receive free news updates.