Wyeth Curtis was riding in the southbound lane near the Great Barrington Recycling Center on Thursday, Oct. 2nd, just after 10:30 p.m., the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Police arrived to find Curtis and the moose dead on the road.

Investigators believe the moose stepped into the path of Curtis' Kawasaki motorcycle and killed them both on impact. The impact threw the young man several feet.

Curtis’s motorcycle kept moving after the collision before falling over in the northbound lane. A Subaru Forester and a Honda Civic then crashed into it, the prosecutor's office said.

The Great Barrington Police Department, Southern Berkshire EMS, and multiple Massachusetts State Police units responded to the scene. Investigators from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.

The Berkshire Bike and Board wrote that Curtis made a lasting impact on his community that would carry on long after his death.

"His enthusiasm and willingness to help out anyone who walked through the door was always present," they shared on Facebook. "He was a vibrant spirit, a passionate biker, and someone whose presence lit up our space.

"Whether it was his enthusiasm on the road, his dedicated work with our BBB team, or the way he connected with each of us, Wyeth made a lasting impact that won’t be forgotten."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Great Barrington and receive free news updates.