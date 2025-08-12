Popular Camp Halfmoon Worker Drowns In Lake Buel While Swimming With Friends

Miguel Rodriguez Perez, 21, of Mexico, was swimming with two coworkers in the camp’s designated swimming area when he slipped below the surface and did not resurface.

Rodriguez Perez, a kitchen worker at Camp Halfmoon, had been swimming from an inflatable water structure toward the dock when the incident occurred. He was about halfway into the 20- to 25-foot swim when he disappeared beneath the water in an area about 6 to 8 feet deep. The two men with him tried to find him but could not.

He was discovered 10 to 20 minutes later submerged under the camp’s dock ladder. CPR was immediately started, and first responders arrived shortly after. Others out on the lake joined in the search and called 911.

Rodriguez Perez was taken to Fairview Hospital and then flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Monday morning. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken over the case.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit has been in contact with the Consulate General of Mexico in Boston. Monterey Police responded to the scene, and state police detectives arrived at 5:47 p.m. Authorities are asking anyone seeking more details on the emergency response to contact the Monterey Police Department.

