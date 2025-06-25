Off-Duty Nurse Helps Lifeguards Save Man At Good Harbor Beach

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, June 24, lifeguards Missy Lohnes and John Dalone pulled the unresponsive man from the water. They were joined by an off-duty nurse, who helped begin CPR right there on the sand. Together, they also used a defibrillator and delivered one life-saving shock before emergency crews arrived.

When Gloucester Police and Fire units got to the scene, the man was already breathing again.

“An off-duty nurse and our City of Gloucester Lifeguards saved this man’s life,” said Police Chief Eric Smith. “I want to thank them all for their quick, compassionate, and effective response. This patient was already being well cared for when we arrived on scene, and that quick response by those at the beach was critical in ensuring this incident had a positive outcome.”

Paramedics took the man to Addison Gilbert Hospital. He was later moved to Beverly Hospital’s ICU and is now in stable condition.

The rescue highlights the importance of trained lifeguards and bystander readiness, especially during the busy beach season. Thanks to the fast actions of those on the shore, a family avoided tragedy.

