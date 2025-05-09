Alexander Aiello, 34, of Gloucester, has been charged with one count of receipt of child pornography, according to the US Attorney for Massachusetts. Federal officials say he was identified as a registered user of a website that shared illegal content involving children.

Aiello was arrested on Friday, May 9, after an FBI investigation that included a search of his home last month. Authorities say they confiscated a cell phone, a laptop, and a USB thumb drive in his bedroom nightstand during the probe.

Investigators say the laptop had a TOR Browser installed and running. This program is known for giving users access to the dark web, which can be used to hide illegal online activities. Officials also say they found encrypted folders on both the laptop and the USB drive that may contain more evidence.

Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley said Aiello was placed on paid administrative leave on April 28, when he learned of the investigation.

Every officer swears an oath to serve the public with integrity. We hold ourselves to a higher standard, and we place tremendous importance on maintaining the trust of those we serve. The allegations being faced by this officer run counter to every value of the Gloucester Police Department. The Gloucester Police Department is cooperating with the U.S. Attorney's Office as noted in their statement today, and will continue to do so.

Aiello faces between five and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted. He could also face a lifetime of supervised release.

