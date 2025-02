Aline Freitas, of Framingham, won the jackpot playing the $10 scratch-off game, "777."

She chose to take the lump sum payment of $2.6 million rather than the annuity.

Freitas bought the winning ticket at Daily Mart, 371 Hollis St. in Framingham. The store will get a $40,000 bonus for the sale.

