Framingham Mourns After Firefighter's Sudden Death: 'The Type Of Guy You Want On Your Truck'

Keith Cashman, 52, of Swansea, died on Oct. 4 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He left behind a wife of 30 years and three children, his obituary said.

Fellow firefighters created a GoFundMe to provide for his loved ones as they navigate the new world without him. They have raised more than $14,000 of their $16,000 goal as of Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Framingham Firefighters Local 1652 wrote they hope “to help his family through this difficult time and to ease the financial burden of funeral costs and daily living expenses.”

A third-generation firefighter, Cashman began his career in 2010 with the Fall River Fire Department, working at Engine 6 and Engine 3 at Center Station. He transferred to the Framingham Fire Department in 2015 and most recently served with Heavy Rescue 1.

“He was the type of guy you want on your truck when going to a fire: knowledgeable, fearless, and professional,” the union wrote.

Known for his kindness, humor, and culinary skills, Cashman was also an avid cook and guitarist who loved family gatherings, bike rides, and walks with his dog, Lunabelle, at Colt State Park, his obituary said. He and his wife renovated an old farmhouse together, a true “labor of love.”

“While we will deeply miss Cash, we know his family will feel his absence even more,” the union said.

Family, friends, and other loved ones posted memorials to Cashman on social media ahead of his funeral on Saturday, Nov. 1.

“They are grieving heavily from his loss; financial worries should be the last thing on their minds, the union wrote in the fundraising campaign. “Please give what you can to help them.”

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Framingham and receive free news updates.