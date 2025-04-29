Convicted Felon Living Illegally In Mass Busted In Framingham: ICE

Byron Aroldo Charres-Giron, 41, was taken into custody during a federal operation in Framingham, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Tuesday, April 29.

“Byron Aroldo Charres-Giron broke the law by illegally entering the United States and has habitually broken the law in Massachusetts since settling in our region,” said Patricia H. Hyde, acting Field Office Director for ICE Boston. “Every one of his convictions represents another victimized member of our community, and ICE Boston will not tolerate such behavior on our streets. We will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien offenders like Charres-Giron.”

Charres-Giron's criminal record includes:

2013: Convicted of concealing leased property. He was ordered to pay back the victim.

2014: Convicted of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and malicious destruction of property.

2022: Convicted of indecent exposure and sentenced to one year of probation.

ICE says it doesn’t know when or how Charres-Giron entered the United States, but confirmed he was never inspected or approved by immigration officials.

Residents who see suspicious activity can report tips to ICE by calling 866-347-2423 or visiting the agency’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Framingham and receive free news updates.