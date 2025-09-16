Tom Brady Unretires (Again) For Star-Studded Flag Football Tournament

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will headline The Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The first-of-its-kind global event will be held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Brady, 48, is currently the lead color commentator for the NFL on Fox. He's also a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rob Gronkowski, Brady's long-time teammate on the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is among the retired and current NFL stars slated to play in the exhibition.

"I couldn't be more excited to return to the field, get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game's brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere during Riyadh Season," Brady said in a news release. "I have always admired the power of flag football and how it connects fans of all ages, and it's awesome to be able to showcase the sport on such a global stage while joining together so many incredibly skilled athletes."

Active players announced for the event include Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, and former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Each team will be coached by Pete Carroll of the Raiders, Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos, or Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers.

The round-robin tournament will feature three teams of eight players, with the top two advancing to a championship game. The games will use Olympic-style flag football rules on a 50-yard field in a five-on-five format with two 20-minute halves.

Comedian Kevin Hart will host the event, which will air live on Fox Sports and stream on Tubi.

"At Fox Sports, we've built our legacy on delivering sports' greatest stages and unforgettable moments to fans – and we're proud to say The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is the next chapter in that story," said Fox Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks. "This bold, first-of-its-kind global event pairs one of the fastest-growing sports with a remarkable caliber of athletes and, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia set to host, we can't wait to showcase the incredible energy and excitement from Riyadh."

The competition is the latest in a growing list of North American sporting events to be held in Saudi Arabia. Critics have accused leagues and corporations of helping Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engage in "sportswashing" to improve the Saudi government's global image while ignoring its human rights record.

Saudi Arabia was awarded the 2034 FIFA World Cup after it was the only country to bid in a controversial selection process. World Wrestling Entertainment will also bring WrestleMania 43 to Riyadh in 2027, which will be the first time WWE's premier event will be held outside of North America.

Turki Alalshikh, chair of the General Entertainment Authority, has been a key part in attracting competitions to Saudi Arabia, including The Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

"Riyadh Season prides itself on staging world-class events and this is certain to be the biggest competition of its kind yet in flag football, bringing together some of the most prominent names in sports and entertainment for what promises to be a highly competitive and unforgettable event," Alalshikh said. "We are pleased to be playing our part in supporting flag football's continued growth and using the platform of Riyadh Season to bring the game to a new and wider audience around the world."

Brady praised Alalshikh while showing his competitive fire from his NFL career.

"I'm looking forward to partnering with Turki Alalshikh, Fanatics, OBB Media, my team at Shadow Lion and my friends at FOX Sports to showcase some fierce competition," Brady said. "And I will be bringing home the trophy."

The event will also promote flag football, which will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, with the NFL allowing active players to compete.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Foxborough and receive free news updates.