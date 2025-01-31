The Weeknd released the 2025 tour dates for the continuation of his After Hours til Dawn Tour. The announcement came just hours after the release of his album "Hurry Up Tomorrow" on Friday, Jan. 31.

Like the new album, The Weeknd's tour completes a trilogy started by 2020's "After Hours" and 2022's "Dawn FM". The tour went across North America in 2022, along with Europe and Latin America in 2023.

In the fall of 2024, The Weeknd performed a show in São Paulo, Brazil, which shares the name of a "Hurry Up Tomorrow" single, to build up hype for the new release. He also held two concerts in Australia among other appearances like the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The Weeknd debuted the song "Open Hearts" as the musical guest on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The new 26-show leg of the After Hours til Dawn Tour will begin at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, May 9. After shows in Detroit and Chicago, The Weeknd will have his first Northeast concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday, June 5.

The "Blinding Lights" singer will travel north to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, for a concert on Tuesday, June 10. He'll then head to the West Coast and Canada for about seven weeks before returning east to perform at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 30.

A few days later, the "Take My Breath" artist will play at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Saturday, Aug. 2. The tour will then have seven more shows across the Southeast and Texas before the North American leg concludes in San Antonio on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Rapper Playboy Carti and music producer Mike Dean will accompany The Weeknd on the tour. Playboy Carti is featured on "Timeless", another lead single off the new album.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. Fans can sign up for a presale that will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Humanitarian organization Global Citizen will receive $1 from every ticket to help children around the world suffering from poverty. The "Can't Feel My Face" singer has worked with Global Citizen several times to raise money in the fight against global poverty.

"Hurry Up Tomorrow" is a 22-track culmination of the career of The Weekend, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. It includes several other guest appearances from artists like Lana Del Rey, Future, and Travis Scott.

In an interview with Variety, Tesfaye said "Hurry Up Tomorrow" may mark the end of his "existence" as The Weeknd. The 34-year-old has performed under the stage name as early as 2009 before his major label debut with the album "Trilogy" in 2012.

Tesfaye said he no longer has the desire to get into the headspace required to be The Weeknd.

"You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all," he told Variety. "It becomes this rat race: more accolades, more success, more shows, more albums, more awards, and more No. 1s. It never ends until you end it."

Despite that, Tesfaye doesn't appear to be stepping away from music and entertainment.

A full-length film also named "Hurry Up Tomorrow" will be released in theaters on Friday, May 16. The psychological thriller will star "Wednesday" actress Jenna Ortega and "The Banshees of Inisherin" actor Barry Keoghan.

Here's a full list of the 2025 North American dates for the After Hours til Dawn Tour:

Friday, May 9 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Saturday, May 24 – Detroit – Ford Field

Friday, May 30 – Chicago – Soldier Field

Thursday, June 5 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tuesday, June 10 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium

Saturday, June 14 – Minneapolis – U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, June 21 – Denver – Empower Field at Mile High

Wednesday, June 25 – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium

Thursday, June 26 – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium

Saturday, July 5 – Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium

Tuesday, July 8 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Saturday, July 12 – Seattle – Lumen Field

Tuesday, July 15 – Vancouver – BC Place

Saturday, July 19 – Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium

Thursday, July 24 – Montreal – Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sunday, July 27 – Toronto – Rogers Centre

Monday, July 28 – Toronto – Rogers Centre

Wednesday, July 30 – Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, August 2 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium

Tuesday, August 12 – Nashville – Nissan Stadium

Friday, August 15 – Miami – Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, August 21 – Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sunday, August 24 – Orlando – Camping World Stadium

Wednesday, August 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Saturday, August 30 – Houston – NRG Stadium

Wednesday, September 3 – San Antonio – Alamodome

Anyone who wants to access the artist presale must sign up before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Foxborough and receive free news updates.