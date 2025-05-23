Portnoy Has Tough Words For Foxborough Pizzeria Owner, Still Gives Pie Good Marks

Poll Does A Dave Portnoy Pizza Review Make You Want To Try The Pie? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Does A Dave Portnoy Pizza Review Make You Want To Try The Pie? Yes 25%

So it was a bit of a surprise when he stopped in at Foxborough's Laced Pizza & Pub, which is named for the crispy edge of a bar pie, but didn't get that satisfying crunch he believed he was promised.

But it wasn't bad news for the 94 Washington St. pizzeria and pub. Portnoy gave Laced a 7.5 out of 10, a respectable score. He said it was one of the better bar pies in the Foxborough area — something the South Shore Bar Pie community agrees with, Portnoy added.

Owner Chat McGrath stepped outside as Portnoy took his "one bite" to discuss his philosophy toward the bar pie. McGrath said he makes his pizza crispy with the right amount of lace around the edge.

Portnoy, despite saying he liked the taste of the pizza, said the owner missed the mark on the crisp.

“This is not crispy,” Portnoy said. “I’m surprised you said you order it laced and crispy — to me, this is not a crispy bar pie.”

McGrath took the notes kindly and said he was happy with the score.

