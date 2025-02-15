Police ID Driver Who Died After Crashing Car During Medical Event On I-95 In Foxborough

William Martindale, 57, of Attleboro, was killed around 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, from a crash just before Exit 23B, Massachusetts State Police said. Investigators believe Martindale suffered a medical event, which caused him to go over the median, veer back onto the road, and strike two other vehicles.

Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. One of the other drivers suffered non-fatal injuries in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours before police reopened it to traffic.

Police are investigating the crash.

