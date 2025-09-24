Community Mourns Mass Native Eddie Shine After Sudden Death: 'His Presence Is Irreplaceable'

Eddie Shine, from Foxborough, recently graduated from George Washington University Law School after earning his undergraduate degree from American University in Washington, D.C. He was preparing to begin a career in law.

“Eddie was a kind and gentle soul whose warmth, humor, and loyalty touched everyone who knew him,” a GoFundMe for his family says. “He had a gift for lighting up any room he entered, and his endless jokes and quick wit made him a friend to all.”

His family has not released his cause of death.

The campaign has raised more than $17,000 toward its $20,000 goal.

Shine, remembered for his devotion to family and friends, was also a talented trumpet player with a lifelong love of jazz. He was equally known as a diehard Boston sports fan, cheering hardest for the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, and especially the Celtics.

The fundraiser will help cover funeral and memorial expenses.

Shine is survived by his parents, Edward and Karen Shine of Foxborough; his siblings, Kristin Shine of Medford; and Kelly Shine and Joshua Gonsalves of Weymouth.

