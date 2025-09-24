Overcast 65°

Community Mourns Mass Native Eddie Shine After Sudden Death: 'His Presence Is Irreplaceable'

A young Massachusetts native who died suddenly is being remembered for a life full of passion and promise. Now, the community is rallying to support his family.

Eddie Shine was preparing to begin his legal career after graduating from George Washington Law School. His sudden death has left his family and loved ones devastated.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Eddie Shine, from Foxborough, recently graduated from George Washington University Law School after earning his undergraduate degree from American University in Washington, D.C. He was preparing to begin a career in law.

“Eddie was a kind and gentle soul whose warmth, humor, and loyalty touched everyone who knew him,” a GoFundMe for his family says. “He had a gift for lighting up any room he entered, and his endless jokes and quick wit made him a friend to all.”

His family has not released his cause of death.

The campaign has raised more than $17,000 toward its $20,000 goal.

Shine, remembered for his devotion to family and friends, was also a talented trumpet player with a lifelong love of jazz. He was equally known as a diehard Boston sports fan, cheering hardest for the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, and especially the Celtics.

The fundraiser will help cover funeral and memorial expenses.

Shine is survived by his parents, Edward and Karen Shine of Foxborough; his siblings, Kristin Shine of Medford; and Kelly Shine and Joshua Gonsalves of Weymouth.

Click here to read more about the GoFundMe.

