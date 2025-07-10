Two $1M Powerball Tickets Sold Miles Apart In Fitchburg, Leominster

One winning ticket was sold at a Market Basket at 130 Water St. in Fitchburg. The other was sold at Country Farms at 689 North Main St. in Leominster. The two stores are less than three miles apart.

Both retailers will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

To win the $1 million prize, players must match the first five numbers drawn. The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 5, 9, 25, 28, 69, and the Powerball was 5.

These winners didn’t match the Powerball number, so they missed the jackpot prize, which was $216 million.

The winners’ names were not released, as they have not yet claimed their prizes. They have one year from the date of the drawing to collect their winnings.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, July 12, with an estimated jackpot of $234 million.

