Mugisha Jeanbosco, 27, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery for the deadly attack near Pie Alley on July 11, 2019. Jeanbosco will receive a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole. Sentencing is scheduled for August 1.

Jason Robinson, 39, of Fitchburg, and Jonathan Baez, 25, of Worcester, were also charged in the case. Both face counts of armed robbery and accessory after the fact of murder. They will appear in court on August 25.

Wilson was shot around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Blossom Street and Day Street in Fitchburg. Paramedics rushed him to Leominster Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. praised Assistant District Attorneys Brett Dillon and Shayna Woodard for securing the guilty verdict and the Fitchburg Police Department for providing the evidence.

Leon was born in Leominster in 1996 and attended Gardner High School, where he was a star athlete in basketball, football, and track and field, according to his obituary.

