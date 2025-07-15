2 $1M Jackpots: Fitchburgh Man's Mistake Leads To Multiple Lottery Wins

Paul Corcoran, of Fitchburg, hit it big two times in the same Powerball drawing last week. Corcoran’s windfall came in double: he matched the first five numbers on two different tickets, each earning him a $1 million prize for each ticket.

He bought both tickets for the same July 9 drawing, each purchased at different stores in the area. One winning ticket was sold at Market Basket on Water Street in Fitchburg. The other he bought at Farms on North Main Street in Leominster. Both stores will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winners.

Corcoran claimed his prizes at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester office two days later. When asked about the unusual double win, he said he had originally purchased a ticket for seven drawings but mistakenly believed the final draw had already taken place. That’s when he bought a second multi-draw ticket, covering the same July 9 date.

“[These wins] feel good,” Corcoran said, adding that he doesn’t yet have plans for his winnings.

