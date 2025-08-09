Fair 84°

$1 Million Jackpot: Easthampton Man Wants Seat Treat, Sweet Ride With Lottery Payday

An Easthampton man said he has his eyes on two special big-ticket items after landing a $1 million lottery jackpot. 

Bart Trenary

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Bart Trenary won the payday playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “50X” instant ticket game. The $5 scratch-off ticket launched earlier this summer. 

Trenary elected to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity, which would pay out the full amount over 20 years. 

He plans to buy a new sofa and a van with the cash. 

Trenary bought the ticket at Smitty’s Package Store, 16 College Hwy. in Southampton. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

