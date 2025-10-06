Thomas Wilson, 37, a band teacher at Shepherd Hill Regional High School in Dudley, was arrested last month and charged with child pornography, enticing a child younger than 16, and reckless endangerment of a child, Dudley police said over the weekend. He was being held on $10,000 bail.

Prosecutors said Wilson met the girl online and had been talking with her for about a month. He allegedly drove about 60 miles to Taunton in Bristol County to see her.

The girl’s father and brother pulled Wilson from his car when they found the teen inside with him, CBS News reported. The girl was not hurt and is expected to be OK.

Police reportedly found a box of condoms, a vibrator, and personal lubricant in Wilson’s car, per NBC Boston.

Wilson told police he met the girl on Reddit after seeing what he called “concerning posts” about her being attracted to older men. Police said Wilson told them he thought she was 18.

Investigators said they found hundreds of disturbing videos and messages on Wilson’s phone, including material showing child sexual abuse material.

Shepherd Hill high school placed Wilson on administrative leave after learning of his alleged activities.

Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz urged parents to speak to their children and report anything suspicious to investigators.

