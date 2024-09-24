Ryan Reynolds, Special Guest Bond With 8-Year-Old Cancer Patient At Boston Hospital

The "Deadpool" star stopped by Mass General for Children on Friday, Sept. 20, to spend some time with Nash, a Canadian boy getting radiation treatments at the Boston hospital who is also a big fan of the "merc with the mouth."

Nash has a rare form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma.

"Everything you've gone through, that is a lot for an 8-year-old kid to shoulder," Reynolds told the boy. "I hope you know that."

The 47-year-old added that when Nash is healthy again, he will have a superpower all his own: "grit."

Their meeting was cut short because of Nash's treatment schedule, but Reynolds had a surprise for him. He FaceTimed Hugh Jackman and the "Wolverine" star also had some encouragement for the boy.

Angie Poirier, Nash's mom and a Canadian broadcaster, set up the meeting after reaching out to Reynolds on X, formerly Twitter, to show off her son's radiation mask colored to look like Deadpool's scarlet hood.

Reynolds said he wanted to meet him and sign the mask in person. They kept the meeting a secret from Nash, Poirier tweeted.

The Canadian-born actor posted about his trip on social media with a shout-out to the doctors and nurses at Mass General for Children.

"Wish every kid needing treatment got it here," he wrote. "And I wish every parent with a sick kid could put their kid in hands this capable."

A GoFundMe to help pay for Nash's treatments has raised more than $80,000 (Canadian) of its $84,000 goal.

