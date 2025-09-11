Feds Seize $584K From Iranian Drone Maker Linked To Terror Attack That Killed US Soldiers

The US Attorney for Massachusetts said agents seized about $584,741 in Tether coin from a digital wallet allegedly controlled by Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi, also known as Mohammad Abedini, 39, of Tehran.

Court documents say Abedini is the founder of San’at Danesh Rahpooyan Aflak Co. (SDRA), a company that makes navigation systems for drones and missiles. Prosecutors allege those systems are used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the United States listed as a foreign terrorist organization in 2019.

Abedini was charged with providing material support to the IRGC Aerospace Force, the branch responsible for missiles and drones. Prosecutors say nearly all of his company’s sales from 2021 to 2022 went to that unit.

The technology has already been linked to deadly attacks. Prosecutors said the Sepehr Navigation System, built by Abedini’s company, was found inside a Shahed drone recovered after militants struck an American base in northern Jordan. Three American service members were killed, and more than 40 others were injured in that attack.

Italian authorities detained Abedini in late 2024, but he was released in January and is believed to be back in Iran.

