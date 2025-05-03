Ex-College Admissions Officer In Mass Tried To Pay 17-Year-Old Prospective Student For Sex: DOJ

Jacob Henriques, 29, is charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor and was fired from his job following the alleged incident last month, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Federal investigators said a 17-year-old girl was part of a tour of Emmanuel College on April 25 that Henriques was leading. During the visit, the teen said Henriques texted her an offer of $400 for "some fun" and sent her several pornographic videos.

Investigators said Henriques knew her age.

The girl declined the offer and pressed Henriques on how he got her number, but he never told her. He texted her nearly 50 times over the next three days saying that "porn" and "$" were waiting for her, but she blocked his number. After that, he started emailing her, authorities said.

Emmanuel College said in a statement that the school was "saddened, angered, and shocked" by the charges and had contacted police and fired Henriques after officers learned of the allegations.

His name and photo have since been taken off the college's website.

Henriques faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison if found guilty, federal authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dorchester and receive free news updates.