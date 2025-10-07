Fair 78°

SHARE

Ronald J. Kogut Killed In Chicopee, Timothy Lynch Charged

Police have identified the man who was shot to death last month in Western Massachusetts and named the person they say pulled the trigger. 

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson @scottrodgerson
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Ronald J. Kogut, 59, of Chicopee, was shot in the 100 block of Dayton Street in Chicopee on Sept. 23, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said. Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2:20 p.m.

Paramedics rushed Kogut to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, but doctors could not save him. 

Investigators found video footage that identified Timothy Lynch, 27, of Chicopee, as the alleged gunman, the prosecutor said. 

Lynch was charged with murder, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, the prosecutor's office said. 

Lynch is being held without bail, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Chicopee and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE