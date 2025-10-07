Ronald J. Kogut, 59, of Chicopee, was shot in the 100 block of Dayton Street in Chicopee on Sept. 23, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office said. Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 2:20 p.m.

Paramedics rushed Kogut to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, but doctors could not save him.

Investigators found video footage that identified Timothy Lynch, 27, of Chicopee, as the alleged gunman, the prosecutor said.

Lynch was charged with murder, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, the prosecutor's office said.

Lynch is being held without bail, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chicopee and receive free news updates.