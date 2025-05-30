Niklas Delisle, of Chicopee, went missing on May 19 after falling into the water south of the Holyoke Dam. His body was recovered on Friday, May 30, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

A fisherman who witnessed the kayak capsize rescued Delisle’s girlfriend from the water, saving her from drowning. She was hospitalized after the incident. Authorities did not provide an update on her condition, but previous reports indicated she was in stable condition.

Officials say the currents in that stretch of the Connecticut River are dangerously strong and can overpower even skilled swimmers within seconds.

Delisle’s family had publicly expressed hope that his body would be found to help them find peace.

“Our family is heartbroken over losing our boy Nick,” his sister Rebekah Radzunas wrote in a GoFundMe. “He was kind and loving with the biggest heart. ... There are no words to describe the hole left in our hearts."

The campaign has raised more than $10,000 to help cover his funeral expenses.

Fire and police departments from across Massachusetts joined the Western Massachusetts Regional Dive Team, Massachusetts State Police, and the Connecticut River Task Force in the effort to retrieve Delisle's body. Crews used boats, sonar, and dive teams to comb the river and surrounding banks during the nearly two-week search.

“This is a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the Delisle family,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said. “We appreciate the professionalism and compassion shown by everyone involved in the search and recovery efforts.”

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

