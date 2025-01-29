A Few Clouds 40°

Newly Minted Millionaire: Chicopee Man Plans To Raise The Roof — Literally — With Cash

A Western Massachusetts man is the fourth $1 million winner in the state lottery's new ticket honoring the Celtics' 18 championships. 

Charles Clemons and his wife, Sara

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Charles Clemons, of Chicopee, won the seven-figure sum playing the "Celtics Banner 18" game, a $10 scratch-off ticket. 

He chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. His wife Sara joined him to collect the check. 

Clemons already has a plan for the money. He said he would buy a motorcycle, invest and save some of the cash, and remodel his home's roof. 

He bought the ticket at Racing Mart, 475 Saint James Ave. in Springfield. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

Two $1 million winning tickets remain in circulation for the "Celtics Banner 18" game. 

