Michelle Hall Charged With Starting Chicopee Apartment Fire

Twelve people are without homes after a fire tore through a Western Massachusetts apartment building earlier this week, and now, officials say it was no accident.

Firefighters battle a fire at 26 Belcher Street in Chicopee on Sunday, June 1. Twelve people were displaced. Investigators now say a 40-year-old woman intentionally set the blaze. 

 Photo Credit: Chicopee Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Michelle Hall, 40, of Chicopee, was arrested and charged with arson of a dwelling, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. 

The three-alarm blaze broke out just after 3:30 a.m. at 26 Belcher Street on Sunday, June 1. When firefighters arrived, flames were pouring from the three-story multi-family building. Crews rushed inside to rescue anyone still trapped.

All 12 people inside escaped without injury, officials said. Firefighters rescued two pets that morning, and a third was found the next day after neighbors spotted it through a third-floor window.

Investigators said Hall started the blaze in a second-story bathroom after getting into an argument with someone else who lived there. 

The Red Cross is assisting residents who were forced to leave because of the extensive water, smoke, and fire damage. It's unclear if the apartments are liveable or if everyone will need to find new homes. 

