Michelle Hall, 40, of Chicopee, was arrested and charged with arson of a dwelling, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The three-alarm blaze broke out just after 3:30 a.m. at 26 Belcher Street on Sunday, June 1. When firefighters arrived, flames were pouring from the three-story multi-family building. Crews rushed inside to rescue anyone still trapped.

All 12 people inside escaped without injury, officials said. Firefighters rescued two pets that morning, and a third was found the next day after neighbors spotted it through a third-floor window.

Investigators said Hall started the blaze in a second-story bathroom after getting into an argument with someone else who lived there.

The Red Cross is assisting residents who were forced to leave because of the extensive water, smoke, and fire damage. It's unclear if the apartments are liveable or if everyone will need to find new homes.

