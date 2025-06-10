Mass State Trooper Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Crash On I-91 In Chicopee

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on I-90 near Exit 51 in Chicopee, Massachusetts State Police said. The trooper was working a traffic stop when they were struck.

Paramedics rushed the trooper to Baystate Medical Center, a trauma hospital, for the serious injuries they suffered in the crash.

Authorities did not identify the trooper.

A report just after noon Tuesday said police had arrested someone in connection with the crash, but authorities have not released their name.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it to contact the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office at 413-505-5993.

