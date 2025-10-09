Chicopee Man Killed In Drunk Driving Crash Leaves Behind 3-Year-Old Child; Community Rallies

Edwin Guzman, of Chicopee, and another man were killed when the Infiniti they were in crashed and rolled over on Route 5/15 North near Exit 85 in Wethersfield on Friday, Oct. 3. The car veered off the road, hit a guardrail, and tumbled down a steep embankment, Connecticut State Police said.

Fire officials said the two passengers were thrown from the car and found in the woods with serious injuries. Rescuers used ropes to reach them and carry them out. Both were taken to Hartford Hospital but later died.

Troopers identified the victims as 25-year-old Joshua Gonzalez of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Guzman.

The driver, Alexis Garcia, is believed to have been drunk at the time of the crash, Connecticut State Police said. He suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

A GoFundMe for Guzman's family has raised more than $8,200 of its $10,000 goal, as of Thursday, Oct. 9. The organizer wrote that Guzman was at the beginning of his life and had been dreams.

My nephew brought so much love and light into our lives and will be deeply missed. He was 21 years old starting to live and enjoy life. He leaves behind a beautiful three year old daughter a loving mother and two youngest sisters.

Garcia was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and was held on $250,000 bond, State Police said.

