$1M Lottery Jackpot: Stop For Snacks Lands Chicopee Woman Massive Check

Amy Kowal, of Chicopee, won the seven-figure check by playing the “$4,000,000 Lion’s Share,” a $10 scratch-off ticket. Two $4 million grand prizes and three $1 million winners remain in circulation.

Kowal chose to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

She said she stopped and bought the ticket because her daughter was craving Doritos so Kowals stopped to grab a bag.

Kowal bought the ticket at Pride Market at 167 Chicopee St. in Chicopee. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

