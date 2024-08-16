A Few Clouds with Haze 81°

SHARE

$1M Lottery Jackpot: Stop For Snacks Lands Chicopee Woman Massive Check

A hungry daughter helped a Hampden County woman land a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Amy Kowal

Amy Kowal

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Amy Kowal, of Chicopee, won the seven-figure check by playing the “$4,000,000 Lion’s Share,” a $10 scratch-off ticket. Two $4 million grand prizes and three $1 million winners remain in circulation. 

Kowal chose to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

She said she stopped and bought the ticket because her daughter was craving Doritos so Kowals stopped to grab a bag. 

Kowal bought the ticket at Pride Market at 167 Chicopee St. in Chicopee. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

to follow Daily Voice Chicopee and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE