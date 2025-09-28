3 Killed, At Least 8 Injured As Shooter Opens Fire From Boat At NC Marina Restaurant

The shooting happened Saturday, Sept. 27, around 9:30 p.m. in the city of Southport, at the American Fish Company on Yacht Basin Drive, according to authorities.

A boat with a single occupant paused briefly at the waterfront venue and then opened fire on patrons before fleeing toward the Intracoastal Waterway, Southport city officials reported.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a US Coast Guard crew spotted a person matching the shooter’s description loading a boat at the public ramp on NE 55th Street in Oak Island, the city said.

The Coast Guard detained the individual, who was being held by the Oak Island Police Department and was to be turned over to the Southport Police Department for questioning with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation.

Officials said there is no known further credible threat to the public. Police from multiple agencies maintained an increased presence in the area overnight.

The city did not immediately release the identities of the victims or the person detained, and no charges had been announced as of early Sunday.

Residents were initially urged to avoid the Southport Yacht Basin and remain in their homes while emergency crews responded.

The city said additional updates, including any information on the suspect’s identity and charges, will be released when they become available.

Southport sits about 30 miles south of Wilmington near the mouth of the Cape Fear River. The American Fish Company is a popular gathering spot along the marina.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

