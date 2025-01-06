Mostly Cloudy 23°

$1M Slam Dunk Jackpot: Chelmsford Man Scores Major Payday In New Celtics-Themed Game

A Massachusetts man will be a Celtics fan for life after he won a $1 million lottery prize on a new game themed around the historic NBA franchise. 

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Paul Hart, of Chelmsford, landed the payday playing the "Celtics Banner 18" game, a $10 scratch-off ticket in honor of the team's 18th championship. 

He took the lump-sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

Hart bought his winning ticket at Corner Cupboard, 149 Gorham St. in Chelmsford. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

The Celtics Banner 18 instant ticket includes four more grand prizes of $1 million. The game’s second-chance drawings give players the chance to enter non-winning tickets for a variety of Celtics experiential and merchandise prizes, including a chance at a $1 million prize, Celtics suite and all access experiences, game tickets, custom jerseys, and Celtics prize packs.

