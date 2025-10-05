Massachusetts Ranked Healthiest State In US, Study Finds: Here's Why

SmileHub released its 2025 list of Best States for Health & Wellness on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The study analyzed all 50 states across 23 metrics, including access to doctors, public health funding, obesity rates, and opportunities for outdoor activity.

The findings looked at how states support healthier lifestyles beyond just hospital visits.

"Chronic health issues like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes continue to affect millions of Americans, driven in part by smoking, alcohol use, and fast food consumption," SmileHub said in its report. "To help prevent these conditions, people are encouraged to exercise, eat healthily, and get regular check-ups with health professionals."

Massachusetts ranked No. 1 overall, leading the country in physicians per capita and earning top scores in community health measures. The Bay State also placed third in the nation for the lowest obesity rate.

New York came in at No. 5, ranking second nationwide for physicians per capita and fifth for lowest obesity rate. The Empire State also had the most health and wellness charities per capita in the country.

Maryland ranked No. 10, boosted by strong public health funding that placed it fourth in the nation. Pennsylvania followed at No. 11, finishing second nationwide for health and wellness charities per capita.

Connecticut landed at No. 12, with one of the highest physician-per-capita rates in the US. Virginia came in at No. 21, performing better on lifestyle measures such as outdoor activity access than on healthcare access.

New Jersey ranked No. 31, scoring well in community health baselines but dropping in personal health and wellness activity.

You can click here to see the full study from SmileHub.

